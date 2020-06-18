Polls to 25,000 cooperative bodies pushed to September 17

The Maharashtra government, for the second time in row, has postponed the elections to nearly 25,000 cooperative societies in the state to September 17. The government, earlier on March 18, had deferred elections to these bodies till June 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Cooperation Balasaheb Patil told the Free Press Journal, “Of the 25,000 cooperative bodies, there are 21 district central cooperative banks, urban cooperative banks and development societies and 25 cooperative sugar factories. The elections to these bodies could not take place earlier due to the imposition of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections held last year. The government, thereafter, had announced a poll schedule. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, it postponed the polls on March 18 up to June 18. As the crisis still continues, the government has further postponed the elections till September 17.''

Patil said the sitting members on the board of these cooperative bodies will continue to function without curtailment in their powers. ''The government has decided not to dissolve the present board and appoint administrators in these bodies,'' he noted.

He defended the government's move, citing that the timing for holding elections was not right, especially when the number of COVID-19 patients is increasing across the state. ''The government is committed to a free, fair and transparent election process, '' he viewed.

MPSC revises exam dates

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has revised dates for the different examinations, including the preliminary examination for Group A, B and C posts, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The exams, earlier scheduled in April, would now be conducted between September and November. The state service preliminary examination revised date has been released along with the other departmental exams. MPSC Preliminary Exam 2020 has been rescheduled for September 13 this year.

Examination, which was scheduled for April, would now be conducted on September 13. Also, the Class II examinations for various government posts, which were also deferred, would be conducted on October 11. The combined preliminary examination for the current year would be conducted on October 11.