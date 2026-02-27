Political Tussle In BMC Over Private Adoption Of Municipal Schools | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A political clash broke out in a general body meeting held in civic house on Thursday, over the adoption of a municipal school by a private organization in Malad. Congress corporator Haider Ali Sheikh moved a notice of motion in the BMC house urging the immediate cancellation of the policy allowing private and nonprofit organizations to adopt municipal schools. However, the ruling BJP, using its majority, rejected the motion.

Since 2007, the BMC has implemented this adoption policy to improve school infrastructure, academic quality, and administration. Organizations that adopt schools are expected to handle repairs, cleanliness, painting, computer labs, educational materials, and appoint trained teachers. However, private organizations do not always fulfill these responsibilities effectively. According to central education policy and High Court rulings, teachers in primary and upper-primary schools must have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

Sheikh highlighted that some adopting organizations have been hiring teachers without TET certification, potentially affecting students’ education.

The issue gained urgency as BMC has recently started ICSE, CBSE, IB, and Cambridge IGCSE schools, attracting more students from low- and middle-income families who cannot afford private school fees. The growing demand has put pressure on BMC infrastructure, resulting Sheikh to call for the adoption policy’s immediate cancellation.

BJP corporator Yogesh Verma strongly opposed the notice of motion, arguing that Sheikh had not raised any issues about TET compliance when the school was managed by the previous organisation. This sparked a heated verbal confrontation between BJP and Congress members, which Mayor Ritu Tawde intervened to calm.

Responding, Sheikh said, “Instead of appointing qualified teachers in municipal schools, unqualified teachers are being hired through private organizations. The ruling party has no answer on how many trained teachers are present in schools under the adoption policy. The future of students is being jeopardized.”

