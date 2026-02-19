Political Heat Rises In Raigad As BJP–NCP Move To Form Zilla Parishad Power Without Shinde Sena |

Political tensions have intensified in Raigad after indications that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Nationalist Congress Party are moving to establish control of the district council while keeping the Shinde-led Shiv Sena out of power.

Gogawale Issues Sharp Warning

State minister Bharat Gogawale reacted sharply to the developments, warning alliance partners that if the Mahayuti intends to function together, decisions must also be taken collectively. He cautioned that if his party’s support is no longer required, it may be forced to reconsider its political stance going forward.

BJP-NCP Move Separately

Gogawale’s remarks come amid rapid political activity surrounding the formation of power in the Raigad Zilla Parishad. Members of the BJP and NCP have reportedly registered separate groups, while NCP state president Sunil Tatkare has announced that the two parties are set to form the ruling alliance in the council. With both parties claiming a majority, they are not dependent on a third partner for power.

Shinde Faction Exerts Pressure

However, sources indicate that the Shinde faction has begun exerting pressure at the senior leadership level to secure a share in the ruling arrangement. The dispute between Gogawale and Tatkare has drawn significant attention following the recent declaration of results for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, in which the Mahayuti retained dominance in Raigad, while the Thackeray faction and Congress registered only limited success.

Tense Political Atmosphere Ahead

The evolving power equation is expected to keep the political atmosphere in the district tense in the coming days.

