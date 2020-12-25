Police suspect missing woman CDR linked to Aksa beach body

Samta Nagar Police have pulled out the Call Data Records of the woman reported missing from their area and is suspected to be the same woman found murdered and stashed in a gunny bag at Aksa Beach on Thursday morning.

While the body has been sent for postmortem, the family of the missing woman has been called from Bihar to identify the body. Police suspect that the body is the same woman who was reported missing as the jewelry found on her body matches the description of the missing woman.

A day after a woman in her mid-30s was found murdered in a gunny bag along with a pillow and a bedsheet at Aksa Beach in Malad (W), police checked the past records and matched her description with those reported missing.

"Looking at the necklace, mangalsutra, and a tattoo found on the dead body, a woman with similar specifications was reported missing on December 8 at Samta Nagar police station. Since the woman's face was damaged, her body was sent for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, prima facie it seems that the woman was smothered to death," said a source from Malvani police station.

While probing the case from all angles, police have also sought the CDR of the missing woman from Samta Nagar and called her family to identify the body.

"The missing woman's husband has been out of town for a month and her father-in-law claims that he does not remember what she was wearing before she went missing. Her parents, who stay in Bihar, have been called to Mumbai for identification, following which the case could be pursued further in this angle," said an official close to the investigation.