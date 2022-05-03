Police should not wait for anyone's order: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray discusses law & order situation with HM Dilip Walse Patil

Amid ongoing communal issues in the state, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil briefed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the backdrop of the Maharashtra Navnirmal Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray's deadline over the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, as per news agency ANI.

The CM ordered that police should take all measures to maintain law and order and not wait for anyone's order.

Uddhav Thackeray also had a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth and law & order situation was discussed during the call.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra police today said Aurangabad police commissioner Nikhil Gupta will take appropriate legal action against MNS leader Raj Thackeray.

"Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed," Seth told reporters, two days after Thackeray, at a rally in Aurangabad, called for "silencing" loudspeakers from the mosques from May 4.

"Today the home minister had a meeting to take stock of the law and order situation in the state. Maharashtra Police Force is capable of handling any law and order situation and we are fully ready. Several meetings have been taken at the local level with peace committees and mohalla committees to ensure social peace and harmony. I request every citizen of the state to maintain peace and cooperate with the police," said DGP Seth.

He added, "Preventive action has been taken in large numbers on anti-social and criminal elements. Preventive action has been taken against 15000 persons so far. 87 companies of State Reserve Police Force and over 30000 Home Guards have been deployed across the state. We will take required action on the people who will try to create a law and order situation. Also, the leaves of police personnel have been cancelled."

