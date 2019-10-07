Police reimpose Section 144 in Aarey, to remain till Tuesday morning

Mumbai: Hours after relaxing the prohibitory orders imposed in Aarey Colony and its surrounding areas on October 6, the regulations were reimposed on Monday morning. Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, bans unlawful assembly of four or more people. Police said, the prohibitory orders in Aarey will remain in effect till Tuesday morning.

These prohibitory orders were put in place, following protests by activists on Saturday night. Protestors had gathered in Aarey Colony on Friday night, in the backdrop of the trees axed by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), hours after the orders of the Bombay High Court dismissed all the petitions challenging the felling of trees to make way for the metro shed.

Traffic snarls were reported on the highway at the entrance of Aarey premises, as well as at the entrance from Powai side.

The prohibitory orders, which were imposed in the Aarey colony area on Saturday, were relaxed to help the local residents, but were later reimposed on Monday morning, afer police anticipated further protests. Police, however, clarified on Monday that the prohibition will be effective till Tuesday morning. "We had not lifted Section 144 completely, but only relaxed it, allowing residents of the area to move go and come to their homes. We will initiate action, if we find any unlawful assembly or anyone breaking the law in Aarey," said Mumbai the spokesperson and deputy commissioner of police Pranay Ashok.

After police claimed the protestors had turned violent, they arrested 29 people and imposed Section 144 in the area October 5. All the entrances to Aarey metro carshed location in Aarey Colony, including those from the Western Expressway Highway (WEH) and Marol were blocked but the vehicles of local residents were allowed in the premises. Police had also deployed seven check points, guarded with barricades, right from WEH entrance till right inside the Aarey colony.

Over 50 policemen were deployed in this entire area. There were huge traffic snarls and vehicles were stuck for nearly 20-25 minutes due to the nakabandi imposed. Local residents were allowed to enter the Aarey Colony only after producing their Aadhaar cards, as a proof of their residence.