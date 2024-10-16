Police Protection Charges For Cricket Matches Reduced For State’s Fiscal Benefit: Maharashtra Govt To Bombay HC

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has justified reducing police protection charges levied during cricket matches in the state stating that the decision was “just, proper and reasonable and was in the larger interest of the State fiscal benefit”; and was taken to encourage teams and organisers to opt for the grounds in the state of Maharashtra for cricket matches.

It claimed that the decision was taken to reduce charges with retrospective effect after a detailed consideration of ground reality as well as other contributory factors which would benefit the government.

The government filed an affidavit pursuant to HC order in August justifying its decision to waive and reduce the fees for police protection provided during international one-day matches, T-20 matches, test matches and IPL matches.

The HC had called for an affidavit while hearing a public interest litigation by RTI activist Anil Galgali pointing out that the police is yet to recover arrears of Rs14.82 crore from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the IPL matches held at Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums from 2013 to 2018.

“Organising cricket matches in Maharashtra boosts financial and economical health of the State. Such matches generate increased employment and results in increased generation of revenue as well as taxes, growth in hospitality, restaurants, transport, boost to small local businesses as well as other ancillary activities,” read the affidavit by Anup Kumar Singh, principal secretary (Special), home department.

More matches being played in the state would be economically beneficial as the same would boost the local economy. “It was deemed appropriate as a policy decision to revise the police protection charges which would result in continued economic benefits to the local economy of the State and to make it competitive as against the other states with a view to hosting more matches in the State,” the affidavit added.

The public in India are very passionate about cricket and it provides entertainment and relaxation. The sport enjoys unparalleled popularity and fervent following and organisation of cricket matches have a direct impact on boosting the economy of the state and cities, the affidavit claimed.

The affidavit stated: “Hosting cricket matches including international cricket league matches have a positive impact in diverse ways including various economic activities. Various economic activities receive a boost and generate employment opportunities.”

A comparative study was conducted following a representation submitted in 2020 by the Mumbai Cricket Association seeking waiver and reduction of security deployment fees contending that it was much higher than such fees charged in other states.

“Despite the stadiums in Maharashtra being one of the best in the world, after due consideration to the various contributory factors which have a direct and indirect effect on boosting the economy of the State, a policy decision was taken by the Cabinet to revise the police bandobast fees with effect from 2011,” it underlined.

Galgali’s advocate VT Dubey had submitted that the police were yet to recover arrears of Rs 14.82 crore from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the IPL matches held from 2013 to 2018 at the city's Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums. The plea contended that the police have so far sent 35 letters to the MCA seeking payment of the dues. Besides this, no serious effort has been taken by the police to recover the dues.

GRs issued in 2017 and 2018 stated that the organisers had to pay around Rs 66 to 75 lakh per T20 and One-Day match and Rs 55 lakh for a Test match held in Mumbai's Wankhede and Brabourne stadium. However, in June 2023, a new GR was issued reducing the price for a T20 and One-Day match to Rs 25 lakh, the plea said.

Galgali in his plea said the GR had a retrospective effect from 2011 and thus it waived the arrears to be paid by the organisers.