Police officer Sachin Vaze killed my husband, claims Mansukh Hiren's wife in FIR

Mumbai: In the FIR filed by the Maharashtra ATS, Mansukh Hiren's wife, she has accused the police officer Sachin Vaze of killing her husband. She has said that Mansukh had given his car to Vaze in November last year as he was a regular client, which he had returned in February for servicing, but it went missing a few days later and turned up outside Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25. The Scorpio car was then found laden with gelatin sticks.

The FIR, accessed by the Free Press Journal, states that a case of murder has been lodged against unknown accused, wherein the accused has been booked under relevant sections of murder, causing disappearance of evidence, common intention and criminal conspiracy.

In her complaint and statement given to the police, Mansukh's wife Vimla has claimed that the explosive laden Scorpio car found outside Antilia, belonged to her husband for the last three years, and was purchased from a Peter Newton. The vehicle was, however, given to Vaze, a regular client of Mansukh's in November last year. The policeman had sent the car back with his driver to Mansukh's garage for servicing on February 5, but when he took the car for a drive on February 17, the steering jammed and Mansukh parked in on Airoli-Mulund Link Road, from where the car was allegedly stolen.

A week later, when the car was found outside Antilia, Mansukh was questioned by the Vikhroli unit of ATS, wherein he claimed that he had registered a case of theft. "My husband was with Vaze on February 26, 27 and 28, wherein he had visited the crime branch office for questioning. Two days later, he submitted a complaint letter to the Chief Minister, Home Minister and Commissioner of Mumbai and Thane Police, stating that he was being harassed by police and media. I have also presented a copy, however, when I enquired with my husband about the allegations, he said he faced no such thing," Vimla said in her complaint.

Moreover, Vimla said that Vaze had asked Mansukh to get arrested in the case and the policeman would get him out on bail in a couple of days. Subsequently, Mansukh asked Vimla to seek a lawyer for anticipatory bail in connection to the case and the lawyer denied as Mansukh was not an accused in the matter, Vimla said in her statement.

On March 4, Vimla was surprised to see her husband returning home early, at around 8.30 pm, to which she enquired. Mansukh said that he was called by an officer named Tawde at Kandivali for questioning, which was the last time she saw him alive. At around 11 pm, when Vimla and her sons tried calling Mansukh, his phone was switched off and a few hours later, on March 5, his body was fished out of Reti Bunder in Mumbra.