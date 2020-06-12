Police identify over 100 flooding spots, draw list of traffic diversions

Ahead of monsoons hit Mumbai, Mumbai Traffic Police have identified more than 100 key spots which are likely to get flooded in case of heavy downpour, as a part of monsoon preparations. Following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the list has been shared with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Fire Brigade department who will carry out the repairs. Subsequently, traffic police have drawn a list of potential diversions in case of waterlogging as monsoon preparedness.

Madhukar Pandey, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said, "More than 100 points where traffic diversions may be necessary because of waterlogging have been identified and alternate routes have been planned. Along with identification of waterlogging-prone areas and multiple solutions to tackle them, there has been a close coordination with BMC for locating and operating pumps. We have also put in place necessary systems for towing and parking of vehicles."

While Hindmata junction has always been an area of concern when waterlogging is discussed, other key spots identified by the Mumbai Traffic Police are King Circle, Kala Nagar, Milan Subway, Laxmi Nagar in Goregaon, Malad Subway, Andheri Subway and and pre-emptive measures have been taken to stall the consequences. Some of the spots that witnessed major flooding last year were Mazgaon, Sonapur Gully, Barve Nagar and Sakinaka among others.

The traffic police department has also allotted rain gear to the staff who will be manning the city roads to keep the vehicular movement in check amid showers. With many traffic cops gone on leave due to the Novel Coronavirus infection or either in quarantine, there has been a shortfall in traffic staff. To compensate for this shortage, over 200 additional home guards have been pressed into action, Pandey added.

Along with identification of flooding spots in the city, police have also deployed first aid measures in cases of emergencies. Moreover, they have also taken pre-emptive measures like deploying towing vehicles and have tied up with companies providing JCB machines for clearing the road in case of a landslide.

A senior traffic official said, last year over 200 spots were identified, while this year the number has gone down to 120. "The number, however, could increase with as and when vehicular movement is at its peak during monsoons. With less vehicles on road during the lockdown period,