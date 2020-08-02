Police from Bihar record statements of six people

Mumbai: The Bihar police, investigating the abetment of suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has recorded statements of six persons in connection with the case. The four-member team, which arrived here on Wednesday, has so far recorded statements of late actor's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, actor's cook, his driver along with his friends, said an official.

The police team on Saturday visited Cooper Hospital in Andheri where the actor's postmortem took place. The hospital authorities have informed the Bihar cops that they have already submitted their report to Mumbai police. The Bihar police also visited actor's banks to look into the allegations of financial transactions.

On Friday, the Bihar police team submitted an application to Mumbai Crime Branch seeking assistance from them in the probe.

When asked whether Rhea Chakraborty,would be interrogated, an official of the Bihar police said, "It is not required as of now. But she is under our watch."

Another member of the visiting team said they have sent notice to Chakraborty under CrPC sections, asking her to cooperate with the police in the probe.

He also said that the Mumbai police was cooperating with them in the investigation of the case.

An FIR was registered against Rajput's close friend Rhea Chakraborty and others in Patna on Tuesday after Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh, 74, approached them with a complaint. Following the complaint, the Bihar police registered an offence under IPC sections including abetment of suicide (306) wrongful restrain (341), wrongful confinement (342), theft in dwelling house (381) and criminal breach of trust (406).

On Saturday the Bihar police team visited the Bandra police station in connection with the probe.

(With PTI inputs)