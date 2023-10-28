Police Crack Saphale Murder Case: 2 Arrested in Brutal Killing of Woman | FPJ

Palghar: The police have arrested two suspects in the murder case of a woman who was killed on June 6 in Saphale. Padma Bahadursingh Bik, aged 57, was strangled to death in a field in Makane village in Saphale on June 6. The assailant smashed her face with a stone in an attempt to conceal her identity.

After gathering information from several locals and verifying the details with the help of technical surveillance, the police arrested the suspects, Rajesh Bijire Sonar (age 21) and Karan Man Singh (age 30). According to the police, the motive behind the murder was the robbery of gold ornaments and a mobile phone. They are still searching for the third suspect.

DYSP Neeta Padvi, along with PI Avinash Mandale of Saphale police station and the local crime branch team, successfully apprehended the suspects. Balasaheb Patil, SP of Palghar, expressed his satisfaction that the 25 murder cases that occurred in the last six months in the district have been resolved. He praised his team for their efforts in solving these crimes.

