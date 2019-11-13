Police arrest two for stealing 63 phones in Panvel

Mumbai: Panvel City police have arrested two history sheeters for stealing over 63 mobile phones worth Rs 11.10 lakh and selling them in Nepal and Bangladesh.

On October 28, police had arrested Kundankumar Arjun Mehta, 21, and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft.

During his interrogation, Mehta revealed that he was a part of a bigger syndicate involved in mobile thefts across the country.

Based on this information, police arrested Azam Jekku Shaikh and are on the lookout for the other accomplices. Police have seized 63 phones of various companies like Samsung, Apple iPhone, Vivo, Oppo, Mi, Lenovo, Motorola among others, from Panvel and Gujarat.