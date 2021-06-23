Police arrest 43-year-old Nigerian drug peddler from Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar: Maharashtra Police arrested a Nigerian national from Palghar district and seized drugs from his possession on Tuesday.

Arnala Police in Palghar district arrested a 43-year-old Nigerian drug peddler and seized 230 grams of cocaine.

According to police, the seized cocaine's value is approx Rs 23 lakh. Police also seized Rs 10,000 from the accused. The police registered a case under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.