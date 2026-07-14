PNB Fraud Case: Nirav Modi's Sister Purvi Mehta Seeks To Turn Approver, Moves Special CBI Court For Video Conferencing

Purvi Mehta has sought to become an approver in the PNB fraud case and requested permission to testify through video conferencing | File Photo

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s sister, Purvi Mehta, wants to turn approver in the case against her brother, who is accused of cheating Punjab National Bank by fraudulently obtaining Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) worth Rs 23,780 crore. She has moved a plea before the special CBI court seeking permission to record her statement through video conferencing.

The CBI has recently filed a chargesheet against Purvi and Nirav Modi’s senior executive, Aditya Nanavati. The special CBI prosecutor, A. Lemozine, insisted on the court taking cognisance of the chargesheet.

However, Purvi’s lawyers submitted that she has challenged the proceedings against her before the High Court and that the matter is pending. They, therefore, sought deferment of the hearing on taking cognisance of the chargesheet.

CBI Seeks Statement

Meanwhile, the CBI insisted that before deciding Purvi’s plea to turn approver, her statement in the case should be recorded. The agency also insisted on her personal presence. The defence, however, requested that she be allowed to give her statement through video conferencing. The court has now asked the prosecution to submit its reply to Purvi’s plea.

Purvi’s husband, Maiank, has already been made an approver and granted pardon in the case lodged by the CBI. Meanwhile, both husband and wife were also made accused in the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and have been made approvers in the money laundering case against Nirav Modi.

ED Allegations

The ED had alleged that Modi diverted around Rs 1,201.18 crore (USD 175.1 million) through his sister Purvi. In its prosecution complaint, the ED claimed that Purvi was an active participant in the generation of proceeds of crime and the activity of money laundering.

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It alleged that Purvi was a director in Dubai- and Hong Kong-based companies that received funds obtained through Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) by Nirav Modi.

However, Purvi has maintained that she had no knowledge of these transactions. In a reply filed before the designated court hearing the ED's plea for confiscation of Nirav Modi’s properties, she claimed that she had nothing to do with the alleged proceeds of crime.

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