PNB Fraud Case: Mehul Choksi FEO Plea Delayed Again As Mumbai Court Gives Lawyers Another Chance To Argue

The Mumbai special court has allowed Mehul Choksi’s lawyers another opportunity to present their case against the ED’s fugitive economic offender plea | (Photo Courtesy: X/Altered by FPJ)

Mumbai, September 17, 2026: The wait for the ED to get an order declaring Mehul Choksi as a fugitive economic offender is far from over, while the ED's plea has been pending since 2018.

The special court, which was scheduled to pass an order on Thursday, gave one more chance to Choksi's lawyer to argue on the ED's application and present their case.

Choksi’s Lawyers Seek Another Chance

On Thursday, the special court was scheduled to pass an order on the plea filed by the ED in July 2018. However, Choksi's lawyers, Yash Agarwal and Jasmin Purani, sought to recall the order passed by the special court rejecting their request for adjournment and closing the application for orders.

It was contended that they had sought adjournment to seek further clarification and instructions from Choksi, as the counsel for Choksi, Vijay Agarwal, was not available. Now, it was contended that the other lawyer is ready to argue the application, so they should be given a chance.

ED Opposes Plea

The plea was opposed by ED's lawyer Kavita Patil, who pointed out that ever since the application was filed, Choksi's lawyers have filed more than 100 applications and they have been given every chance to present the case.

The court, however, said, "In the interest of justice and as per the rule of natural justice, the opportunity of hearing on all the pending applications has to be given to the Respondent."

Also Watch:

Proceedings Further Delayed

The court hence recalled its order and gave another chance to Choksi's lawyer to argue on the ED's application. This further delays the proceedings. The case is now scheduled for hearing by next week.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/