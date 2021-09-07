PNB case: Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law Maiank Mehta appears before court, warrants against him cancelled

Fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law Maiank Mehta on Tuesday appeared before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court after the court in January made him and his wife Purvi prosecution witnesses in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

The court has cancelled all outstanding non-bailable warrants that are pending against Maiank in view of his appearance before it as per its direction, when it permitted him to be a prosecution witness.

His lawyer Amit Desai, while arguing Mehta’s plea that the warrants against him be cancelled, told the court, “He is a British national but lives in Hong Kong. He is a practicing Jain and has come during Paryushan. He is unfortunately caught up in this issue. It is a quirk of fate that his wife happens to be the sister of the main accused. He has lived abroad for over 40 years but this is his Matrubhoomi.”

His lawyer further said that he had been cooperating and will continue to do so as a prosecution witness. He requested that Mehta be given protection as a witness and assured that he will give details of assets of Nirav Modi which are within his knowledge.

The court directed on Tuesday that he be present before the court and Enforcement Directorate (ED), the prosecuting agency in the case, as and when required. He will have to intimate the ED while leaving the country.

The duo had made pleas to be made approvers in the case in November last year and had offered to give evidence against Nirav Modi. The ED had found that Nirav Modi’s entire family had colluded with him to defraud the bank and three layers of companies formed in the British Virgin Islands to siphon the money. Two companies were created in the name of Purvi Modi and Neeshal Modi, Nirav’s siblings, who were declared to be ultimate beneficial owners. Another 10 companies were created in the British Virgin Islands, the shareholders of which were the previous two companies. The siblings were declared the ultimate beneficial owners in this too. Also, 30 million US dollars was diverted to Mehta in 2013, who gave it as a gift to his wife.

