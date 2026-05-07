PMLA Court In Mumbai Denies Bail To Ex-Corporator In ₹37 Crore Vasai-Virar Land Grabbing Case | file pic [Representational Image]

Mumbai: A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Wednesday refused bail to Sitaram Gupta, a former corporator of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi party. Gupta was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to illegal construction in Vasai-Virar.

Also Watch:

Gupta’s lawyer Mithilesh Mishra contended that his client served as a corporator for 18 years and was falsely implicated. He argued that the land-grabbing allegations date back to 2008, yet the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered 13 years later. He said no flat buyer lodged a complaint and there is no evidence that Gupta generated proceeds of crime in the predicate offence.

Read Also Bombay High Court Orders Release Of Man Jailed Over 7 Years In 17 Cheque Bounce Cases Tied To...

ED prosecutor Kavita Patil opposed the plea, alleging an extensive conspiracy involving land grabbing and institutionalised bribery within the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC). The prosecution claimed that between 2006 and 2011, Gupta and his nephew occupied 60 acres of land using forged documents and force. They allegedly sold the land as plots and unauthorised buildings, generating ₹37.23 crore in proceeds of crime.

The court noted that Gupta was central to illegal dealings, targeting 30 acres of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) land reserved for a sewage plant. Refusing bail, the court observed that record of the case suggests the generation of proceeds of crime from the predicate offence.