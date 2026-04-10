PMLA Court Denies Bail To 59-Year-Old Ahmedabad Trader In ₹317.49 Malegaon Money Laundering Case | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has refused bail to Sharifmiya Shaikh, a 59- year-old Ahmedabad trader arrested in the Malegaon money laundering case.

The court observed that Shaikh tried to flee the country before being apprehended at Ahmedabad airport. Shaikh allegedly worked for Mehmood Bhagad, known as Challenger King, the suspected mastermind. Investigators claim cyber fraud and betting apps collected over ₹317.49 crore, which was laundered through 12 accounts at Nashik Merchant Co-operative Bank.

Read Also Indian Army Clears Lt Col Purohit For Brigadier In New Delhi After AFT Stays Retirement Over...

Shaikh’s lawyer, Neha Ahuja, contended he had no concern with the offence. Public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves claimed Shaikh charged a commission to transfer funds to Dubai via hawala. Special Judge RB Rote noted sufficient evidence connecting Shaikh to fugitive Bhagad.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/