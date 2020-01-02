‘PMC Bank merger with MSC Bank a tough task’

Mumbai: It will be difficult to merge the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, which has over Rs 16 lakh account holders across six states in the country, with Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank as demanded by some MVA leaders, Maharashtra cabinet minister Jayant Patil, currently in charge of Finance department, has said.

"PMC bank operations are spread over three states. So there are difficulties in merging it with the MSC Bank," he told reporters here on Wednesday.

On Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis criticising the government over its loan waiver scheme, Jayant Patil said, "I have sympathy for former CM Fadnavis. He is in opposition now, so he will continue to speak like this."