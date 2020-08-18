PMC to seal floor, not building, in containment zone

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come up with a revised policy for the containment zone. Now, the civic body will seal only the floor in which a positive case of Covid-19 is found. Earlier, the civic body used to seal the whole building even one positive case was found on any floor of the building.

The civic body will also depute ward officials of the respective wards to ensure that all norms of a containment zone are followed on the floor.

The PMC had issued a circular on August 14 wherein it had not changed the earlier norms to create a containment zone and sealing a building. However, residents and housing societies opposed the civic body’s move and they sought to change. As per the housing societies, a whole building cannot be sealed for one corona positive patient. Actually, the civic body is emphasizing on home quarantine and treatment of asymptomatic corona positive.

Housing societies approached the civic administration and sought relaxation in sealing of a building. Following which the civic body evaluated the situation and issued a fresh circular on August 17.

“The spike in positive cases have come down and people have also learned to maintain social distancing and other norms of lockdown,” said a senior civic official from the PMC. He added that all these factors were considered and decided that instead of sealing a building, only the floor would be sealed now.

As per the new circular, the concerned ward officers will seal the building and also put up a notice board. “We have deputed ward officials to ensure that containment zone policy is followed on the floor,” said Sudhakar Deshmukh, municipal commissioner. He added that they have taken care of the demand and needs of the citizens while taking the decision.

Meanwhile, the civic administration has warned of action against concerned officers if there are any lapses in following the containment zone norms under section 188 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.