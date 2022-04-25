PMC to maintain street-lights from Belapur to Kalamboli circle on Sion-Panvel highway

The defunct street lights from CBD Belapur to Kalamboli on Sion Panvel Highway will be illuminated by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). In this regard, the officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) and PMC conducted a joint inspection recently.

Earlier, the street lights along the Sion-Panvel highway from Belapur to Kalamboli circle were lying defunct. At present, the PWD carries out the maintenance of street lights including signals on the highway.

According to traffic police, the darkness on the highway has also led to an increase in the number of accidents. Taking all these factors into consideration, both the agencies have carried out the inspection. Now, the maintenance of the street lights will be carried out by the civic body.

Earlier, the PWD and NMMC entered an agreement and now NMMC has floated tenders for the upkeep of street lights from Vashi toll plaza to Belapur.

Sanjay Jagtap, City Engineer-Panvel Municipal Corporation said that the street lights have been surveyed on Sion-Panvel highway and further process will be completed under the guidance of municipal commissioner.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:46 AM IST