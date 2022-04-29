PMC to develop Miyawaki forest with Rotary club in Panvel

Like Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will develop the Miyawaki forest in its jurisdiction. The forest will be developed in association with the Rotary Club of Panvel Central. The Miyawaki-style forest will be developed in the next one year.

A decision regarding this was taken at a meeting held at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha under the chairmanship of Mayor Dr. Kavita Kishor Chautmol on April 27, 2022.

Talking to the media, PMC Mayor Chautmol said, “The civic body in association with the Rotary Club of Panvel Central, will implement the Miyawaki concept for the creation of dense forest with the objective of increasing greenery in the city of Panvel. This will add to the beauty of the city, making it greener and cleaner.”

The decision has been welcomed by residents and environmentalists. They said that more greenery means a healthy life.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:29 PM IST