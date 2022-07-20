PMC provides free precautionary COVID-19 doses at 28 centres

Representative | (Photo by AFP)

As part of the celebration of the 75th Independence Day of India and Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, free Covid 19 precaution doses have been made available at 28 places by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). Citizens who have taken the second dose six months ago can avail of the benefit for the next 75 days from July 15.

According to the civic body, there are 5,01,510 beneficiaries of Covishield dose and 96,333 beneficiaries of Covaxin eligible for the precautionary doses under the PMC area. The civic body under the guidance of PMC commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has ensured adequate quantities of Covishield and Covaxin doses in its jurisdiction.

PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “The civic body has started giving the precautionary doses free of cost at all government vaccination centres from July 15, 2022 and it will continue till September 30, 2022.”

According to the notification announced by the central government, the precautionary dose will be given to citizens above 18 years of age and accordingly the person is eligible to take the precautionary dose after six months after taking the second dose. However, the free precautionary dose is available for 75 days from July 15.



According to the notification announced by the central government, the precautionary dose will be given to citizens above 18 years of age and accordingly the person is eligible to take the precautionary dose after six months after taking the second dose. However, the free precautionary dose is available for 75 days from July 15.