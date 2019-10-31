PMC depositors continue protest, demand payback

Mumbai: Depositors of the PMC Bank on Wednesday protested in Mumbai, seeking an immediate payback of their dues from the troubled cooperative.

The protest, which came a day after a similar agitation, also exposed cracks within the depositors, where two groups of leaders seem to have emerged.

The Wednesday’s protest at the Azad Maidan, the designated protest ground in the financial capital saw the presence of Congress leader and the party’s spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra.

Depositors assembled at an especially-created pandal in the ground from the morning itself, but the agitation fizzled out with police officials thwarting threats of a march to BJP office in the afternoon.

Three protesters were detained by the police and taken away. “We have decided to go to the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police and will continue with the protest,” Gurjyot Singh Keer, one of the detained on Wednesday, said.

He added Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam is helping the depositors with the initiative at EOW, which is presently investigating the case of cheating. Many of the distraught depositors sounded dejected on Wednesday, with no solution in sight.

“I came to Mumbai from Pakistan as a refugee and the tough days we saw led us to save every penny we could. I am saddened that I chose the PMC Bank and now, I do not know as to when would I get the money back,” movie and theatre personality Inderjit Sachdeva, the father of actor Rajeshwari Sachdeva, said.

The septuagenarian said most of the protests are now going in vain and additional efforts of moving around are going in vain.