PMC crisis claims 8th victim in 74-year-old Thane man

Mumbai: Another depositor of the troubled cooperative lender PMC Bank has died allegedly due to an inability to take care of his medical bills, his family members said on Monday.

The 74-year-old Andrew Lobo died at his home at Kasheli in the neighbouring Thane late Thursday evening, his grandnephew Chris told PTI.

Lobo is the eighth PMC depositor to have reportedly died after the bank was placed under an RBI administrator with withdrawal caps. There was a case of suicide of a depositor as well at the bank since September 23 when the RBI suspended the bank manage­ment. Chris said Lobo had over Rs26 lakh in his bank accounts and used to depend on the int­erest for his day- to-day needs.

“2 months ago, he developed a lung infection which needed regular medicines and visits to the doctor. His money was stuck in the bank, and we also have our accounts with PMC, due to which none of us could take care of his medical require­ments,” Chris said.

Lobo had a business of fabrication in subur­b­an Mulu­nd till he discontinued it a few years ago. His accounts were with the Mulund branch, the grandnephew said.