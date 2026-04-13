PMC Cracks Down On Unauthorized Weekly Markets In Taloja And Navade, Deploys Security To Prevent Reassembly

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday carried out a crackdown on unauthorized weekly markets in Taloja and Navade areas as part of its ongoing anti-encroachment drive. |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday carried out a crackdown on unauthorized weekly markets in Taloja and Navade areas as part of its ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

Security Personnel and Staff Deployed at Site

The civic body’s encroachment department took action against an illegal market operating at Taloja Phase-1, Sector-10. Officials said security personnel and staff have been deployed at the site to prevent vendors from reassembling.

A similar operation was conducted at Ghotgaon in the Navade subdivision, where an unauthorized Monday market was shut down. Authorities have stationed encroachment teams and security guards in the area to ensure that the market does not resume.

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Encroachment Teams and Security Guards Stationed in Area

The drive was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Nanasaheb Kamathe and Assistant Commissioner Subodh Thanekar, with Ward Officer Manoj Chavan leading the on-ground action.

Officials said hawkers and handcart vendors operating in these illegal weekly markets were removed and the markets were dismantled as part of the operation. The civic body has reiterated that strict action will continue against unauthorized encroachments across its jurisdiction.

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