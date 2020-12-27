Mumbai

PMC Bank scam: ED summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha

By FPJ Web Desk

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha, to join investigation in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case.

Varsha Raut has been asked to appear before the agency on December 29.

A senior officer from the agency told FPJ that they are ascertaining the amount as there are several transactions.

(This is a developing story)

