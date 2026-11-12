PM Narendra Modi To Address Birsa Munda Birth Anniversary Programme Virtually In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli On November 15 | File Pic

Mumbai, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a programme in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on November 15 as part of events to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, state minister Ashok Uike said on Thursday.

The state government is observing the 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda Gaurav Week' from November 11 to 18 to promote the social, educational, economic and cultural development of Scheduled Tribes, Uike told reporters here.

PM Modi will address the state-level programme in Gadchiroli district on November 15 through video conference, the tribal development minister said.

Nationwide Celebrations To Honour Birsa Munda

India celebrates November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter and anti-colonialist Birsa Munda.

The BJP on Wednesday launched a week-long programme to celebrate Birsa Munda's birth anniversary across the country.

Week-Long Events And Welfare Activities

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said the week-long celebrations include the distribution of financial assistance to beneficiaries under the Nucleus Budget scheme, benefits for women self-help groups, cleanliness drives and illumination of memorials dedicated to tribal leaders.

The government will also organise camps to help people get Aadhaar cards and other official documents on November 16, followed by health and nutrition awareness programmes on November 17, he said. November 18 will be observed as Tribal Economic, Educational and Social Empowerment Day, with special programmes for women self-help groups, he added.

Teachers Appointed In Tribal Schools

Highlighting measures taken by the state government over the past two years for tribal communities, Shelar said more than 3,000 teachers had been appointed on a contractual basis in tribal residential schools due to restrictions on regular recruitment.

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Attendants have also been appointed in residential schools in tribal areas to look after students' health, he said.

Scholarships And Coaching For Tribal Students

The government has introduced a scholarship scheme in the name of tribal leader Veer Raghoji Bhangare for meritorious students and set up competitive examination coaching centres for tribal students in all districts, Shelar said.

A survey based on the 2011 Census has been undertaken to assess the population and requirements of tribal communities. The government has also decided to establish university-level study centres to research tribal culture, traditions and history, he said.

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