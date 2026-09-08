 PM Modi's Mumbai Event: Man Posing As PMO Official, Bodyguard With Gun Detained
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PM Modi's Mumbai Event: Man Posing As PMO Official, Bodyguard With Gun Detained

Two men were detained after a security scare at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event venue in Mumbai’s BKC. Police allege that 24-year-old Rohan Parekh was carrying a fake PMO identity card, while his bodyguard had a gun. The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the probe and is examining documents, phones and other belongings to verify the allegations.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Tuesday, September 08, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
PM Modi's Mumbai Event: Man Posing As PMO Official, Bodyguard With Gun Detained
PM Modi's Mumbai Event: Man Posing As PMO Official, Bodyguard With Gun Detained | X - RealQuotesLines

Two men, including a 24-year-old allegedly carrying a fake Prime Minister's Office (PMO) identity card, were detained after a security scare at the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Mumbai on Tuesday. Police said a gun was recovered from the other man.

The incident occurred at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), where police noticed one of the men moving suspiciously.

Fake PMO identity card found

Police detained the man, identified as 24-year-old Rohan Parekh, along with his bodyguard. Parekh was allegedly carrying a fake PMO identity card, while his bodyguard was found in possession of a gun, police said.

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Mumbai Police are questioning the two men to determine why they allegedly entered the venue with a fake identity card and a firearm.

Crime Branch takes over probe

Given the seriousness of the security breach, the Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation.

Investigators are questioning the two suspects and examining their mobile phones, identity documents and other belongings.

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Police probe motive

Police are trying to establish the motive behind the men's presence at the venue and verify the allegations against them.

Further legal action will be taken after the allegations are verified during the investigation, police said.

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