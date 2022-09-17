PM Modi unveils National Logistics Policy; industrialists hail, say 'it will lead to India’s emergence as global manufacturing powerhouse'

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Industry players have hailed the release of the National Logistics Policy (NLP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that reduced logistics costs and increased logistic efficiencies will energise the economy across sectors in multiple ways that will lead to the emergence of India as a global manufacturing powerhouse.

CII director general Chandrajit Bannerjee said it will improve ease of doing business and ease of living. ‘’The newly launched (NLP) along with other pillars of Pm Gati-Shakti has the potential to usher in an unprecedented era of ‘’ease of moving’’ in the country ensuring the speedier and seamless movement of cargo and people across modes of transport-water, air, roads and railways,’’ he noted. ‘’The industry will work with full vigour with the government to transform this policy into performance and performance into progress for the entire country,’’ he said.

NAREDCO vice chairman and Hiranandani Group MD Niranjan Hiranandani that the NLP will drive economic growth at an accelerated pace with improved time and cost efficiencies. ‘’The progressive roadmap to accomplish seamless last mile connectivity with an integrated platform and approach will scale up India’s global manufacturing hub proposition globally. The policy will give thrust to the manufacturing, MSME, Infrastructure and Real Estate sectors to generate much-needed employment and investment. The multi-modal logistics corridor under PM Gati Shakti national master plan will help logistics cost to GDP by nearly 8% making India globally competitive. Real estate can now capitalize on exponential growth of commercial real estate, warehousing and Industrial Parks in emerging Logistics markets,’’ he observed.

Further, Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal argued that the NLP is a fine example of inter-ministerial collaboration. ‘’This policy will further help integrate the supply chain making it more efficient driving down logistics and inventory costs and reduce bottlenecks at the same time making it more agile and responsive. The Multi-modal logistics park, which identifies 35 locations covering the length and breadth of the country, will be instrumental in creating new centres of growth. We welcome the announcement and look forward to the growth of the sector,’’ he said.

SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal asserted that the NLP will boost the growth of the Automobile sector as it focuses on building superior infrastructure like 35 Multi-Modal Logistics Hubs, which will promote seamless transportation of goods. ‘’It is expected that this policy will reduce the Transit Time and Logistics Cost for manufacturers and improve the competitiveness of Indian goods in international markets, thereby helping our exports,’’ he said.