PM Modi sets example of good governance: JP Nadda

Mumbai: The Narendra Modi government has shown how a good governance can be delivered, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has changed the Maharashtra and its political culture, said Bharatiya Janata party National Executive President JP Nadda.

Nadda was addressing opinion makers meet organised at YB Chavan centre in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

“Modi ji is keenly reviewing the implementation of various schemes. He presides over meetings of secretaries of various ministries and follow up the implementation.

The ministers see these meetings from their own cabins through video conferencing and get to know what is happening in their department,” Nadda said while showering praise on Modi as an excellent administrator.

“The good governance is a spirit and to have a good governance you should be committed to it. Discretion has no place in good governance and you have to follow the rules and laws.

Narendra Modi is running this country on these principles of good governance. Modi government is now known for its transparency and accountability,” said Nadda.

“When Modi ji was chief minister of Gujarat, he showed how good governance can help equitable distribution of resources. When the water from Narmada reached Sabarmati river, he gave power of water allocation to women groups. This ensured participation and ownership of these women on water,” he added.

“Though UPA introduced and distributed Aadhaar card, it did not accord them a legal status. We did this and used for distribution of benefit transfer to the beneficiaries of various schemes and deposited money directly in the accounts of beneficiaries.

The 14.5 crore farmers get 90,000 crore from central government directly in their account. In Aayushman Bharat scheme, 46 lakh beneficiaries medical bill amounting to Rs 7,400 crore were reimbursed to hospitals directly,” he said.

Give one more chance to Fadnavis

“Devendra Fadnavis has changed Maharashtra and its political culture through his good governance. Maharashtra was on 6th number in the sector of education at national level and he brought state to 3rd.

If he gets one more chance, he will make Maharashtra number one in the field of education. Therefore, there is need to just renew the licence of Fadnavis government,” he said.

People of Kashmir are very happy

While defending the abrogation of article 370, he claimed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are very much happy. “The Bakarwals and Gujjar community who are Muslim and are nationalist help our Army to protect the border of the country.

But despite being tribals, they do not get benefits of Scheduled Tribe as there was no reservation to Scheduled Tribes, he said.

“The 104 Acts enacted by Parliament were not implemented in the Jammu and Kashmir. Prevention of Corruption Act, Domestic Violence Act, The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) acts are also not implemented in this state,” Nadda said.