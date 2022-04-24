PM Modi conferred with the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reached Mumbai to attend the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony on Sunday was conferred the inaugural Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who in Jammu earlier in the day arrived in Mumbai where he attended the 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award here today.

Advertisement

He received the award for selfless service to the nation and society. The PM will also attend the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Awards presentation ceremony.

Incidentally, April 24 marks the 80th anniversary of the death of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, father of Lata Mangeshkar.

The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.

Ahead of his Mumbai visit, the PM had said that he is grateful and humbled to receive this great award.

Paying tributes to the legendary singer, he said she always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building.

The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust had said in a statement that the award will be given every year to an individual "who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society."

According to media reports, PM Modi was received at the Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai. Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray was also present as protocol minister to welcome the PM in Mumbai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 06:31 PM IST