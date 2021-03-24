Plea in HC for probe on Param Bir Singh’s allegations on Deshmukh

An advocate has moved the Bombay HC seeking a probe by the CBI or any other agency on allegations made by former CP Param Bir Singh in his letter to the Chief Minister recently on the “corrupt malpractices” of state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The petitioner Jaishri Patil, who called herself an advocate and a criminologist, also sought a probe on the role played by Singh himself, who is now serving DG, Maharashtra Home Guard.

She said in her writ petition that the court use its powers to direct the police to bring the criminal law in motion on her complaint submitted to Malabar Hill police station on the matter as also to the CBI-ACB on Singh’s letter. The petition said that the police failed to register her FIR due to money, muscle and political power of Deshmukh.

The petition also sought that the court direct the Investigation Officers to collect the CCTV footage of dates mentioned by Singh in his letter to the CM.

She stated that Deshmukh is abusing his powers and calling officers to extort money from businessmen and is not “trustworthy” and holding the position of the state’s home minister. The petition said Singh, being at the head of the police force, did not bring such heinous crimes in clutches of law and was “sitting on it” which does not show good intention. The reasons why he failed to take action is a matter of investigation, she said.

The petition also mentioned details of Deshmukh’s press release after Singh’s letter was in the public domain, in which he had made counter-allegations on Singh and spoke about Singh’s closeness with Sachin Vaze, assistant police inspector arrested in the Antilia security scare case. She said it showed that none can be trusted and that Sachin Vaze, Deshmukh, and Singh are all involved in the criminal conspiracy.