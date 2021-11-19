Plans afoot to develop Kharghar hill area, build resorts, spas and villages

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is planning to develop and monetise the hill area adjacent to Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC). The planning agency has floated an expression of interest (EOI) for feedback and suggestions from industry participants.

If the plan is executed, tourist homes, resorts, hotels, motels, health and wellness spa, golf courses, arts and crafts villages, exhibition-cum-convention centre, camping-caravanning and tent facilities may come up near the golf course. Cidco is already upgrading KVGC from a nine-hole to international standard 18-hole golf course.

The land which has been proposed for development falls under the Regional Park Zone. As per the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations prevalent since December 2, 2020, it can be used for the aforementioned facilities. The maximum permissible FSI is 0.20 without payment of premium and the additional FSI with payment of premium as the case may be.

As per the EOI, the project area is nearly 3.5 hectare or 8.64 acres. The site has Kharghar hills as the backdrop on the west and a splendid view of KVGC on the east. Nodal expansion is proposed in the north, while a small settlement of Dhamolepada village exists in the forest land in the south. An access road is proposed from the south side of the hill.

A Cidco official said Navi Mumbai is the new epicentre for investments and opportunities in view of the upcoming international airport.

He said the corporation has already taken up projects in Kharghar like an international corporate park, a centre of excellence, the Central Park, and upgradation of the golf course.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:01 AM IST