Planning A Trip To Matheran This Monsoon? Neral-Aman Lodge Train Services Suspended Till October 15; Check Routes That Will Continue

Mumbai: The Central Railway has shared a major update for travellers planning a trip to Matheran this monsoon. The Railways announced that regular Matheran Train services between Neral and Aman Lodge will remain suspended for four months, starting tomorrow, June 15, until October 15 due to the monsoon season.

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The Railways said that this decision has been taken to ensure the safety of train operations during heavy rainfall in the hill station region. However, it also added that the shuttle services between Matheran and Aman Lodge will continue to operate, providing connectivity for tourists and local commuters.

Check Full Time-Table on Matheran - Aman Lodge Route.

Train No. 52154 Matheran (8.20 am) - Aman Lodge (8.38 am)

Train No. 52156 Matheran (9.10 am)- Aman Lodge (9.28 am)

Train No. 52158 Matheran (11.35 am) - Aman Lodge (11.53 am)

Train No. 52160 Matheran (2.00 pm) - Aman Lodge (2.18 pm)

Train No. 52162 Matheran (3.15 pm) - Aman Lodge (3.33 pm)

Train No. 52164 Matheran (5.20 pm) - Aman Lodge (5.38 pm)

Additional Weekend Services (Saturday & Sunday Only)

Special-2 Matheran (10.05 am - Aman Lodge (10.23 am)

Special-4 Matheran (1.10 pm) - Aman Lodge (1.28 pm)

Aman Lodge–Matheran Shuttle Services

Train No. 52153 Aman Lodge (8.45 am) - Matheran (9.03 am)

Train No. 52155 – Aman Lodge (09.35 am) - Matheran (9.53 am)

Train No. 52157 Aman Lodge (12.00 pm) - Matheran (12.18 pm)

Train No. 52159 Aman Lodge (2.25 pm) - Matheran (2.43 pm)

Train No. 52161 Aman Lodge (3.40 pm) - Matheran (3.58 pm)

Train No. 52163 Aman Lodge (5.45 pm) - Matheran (6:03 pm)

Additional Weekend Services (Saturday & Sunday Only)

Special-1 – Aman Lodge (10.05 am) - Matheran (10.48 am)

Special-3 – Aman Lodge (1.35 pm) - Matheran (1.53 pm)

How To Reach Aman Lodge

As train services between Neral and Aman Lodge are suspended during the monsoon, passengers can still reach Aman Lodge via road. Travellers can take a train to Neral by boarding services towards Karjat or Khopoli. From Neral railway station, shared taxis are available to Dasturi Naka.

From Dasturi, then you can access Aman Lodge and board the shuttle train to Matheran Railway Station. If not trains, you can also travel by car and can park your vehicle at the designated parking area in Dasturi and proceed to Aman Lodge for the train service. Alternatively, visitors can also reach Matheran from Dasturi by horse ride, e-rickshaw, or simply on foot.

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