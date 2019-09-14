Piyush Goyal opens FOBs, Wi-Fi for Mumbai suburban stations

Mumbai: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday inaugurated facilities for passengers, including 11 foot-overbridges (FOBs) at Mumbai su­b­urban stations and launched increased services of Rajdhani Exp.

At a function at CSMT, Goyal dedicated 11 FOBs at various stations, an escalator and a lift at Parel station, renovated passenger corridor at CSMT platform 14-18, and 2 renovated booking offices at Govandi and Ghatkopar stations.

He launched increased services of CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, aka a “third Rajdhani”. Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde, BJP MP Manoj Kotak, Congress MP Hussain Dalwai, and general manager of Central Railway and Western Railway AK Gupta were present.

From Sep 16, 22221 Rajdhani Exp with increased frequency will leave CSMT for Delhi every Mon, Wed, Friday and Sat.