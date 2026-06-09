Pimpaleshwar Temple Land Dispute Resolved After Decades; CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls It 'Victory Of Devotees', Entire Parcel Dedicated To Shrine By Maharashtra Government | Video | file photo

Thane: Bringing an end to a prolonged struggle over the land associated with the historic Pimpaleshwar Mahadev Temple, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced that the entire disputed land parcel has now been dedicated to the temple, describing the development as a “victory of Mahadev devotees” and the culmination of years of efforts by devotees and public representatives.

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Addressing a gathering at the temple premises, Fadnavis said the long-pending issue had finally been resolved with the positive cooperation of the Revenue and Industries Departments. “A prolonged struggle concerning the Pimpaleshwar Mahadev Temple has finally reached its conclusion. This is a moment of immense satisfaction, and the credit for this achievement belongs to the countless devotees of Lord Mahadev,” he said.

The Chief Minister formally offered prayers at the temple and performed a traditional Mahapuja before being felicitated by members of the temple trust and devotees from the surrounding region.

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Speaking after the felicitation, Fadnavis paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. He expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to resolving the issue and said the achievement was the result of collective efforts by the state government.

Fadnavis said that while the government had facilitated the process, the true credit belonged to Lord Mahadev. “We are merely instruments. When a task has to be accomplished, it is Lord Mahadev who makes it happen. The opportunity to undertake this sacred work was bestowed upon us, and we are grateful for being able to complete it through the government machinery,” he said.

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Highlighting the temple’s rich historical significance, the Chief Minister assured devotees that the state government would work towards restoring the glory and heritage associated with the shrine. He further indicated that a comprehensive development plan for the temple precinct would be taken up in the coming period.

The event was attended by Industries Minister Uday Samant, MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, MLAs Ravindra Chavan, Kisan Kathore, Kumar Ailani, Sulabha Gaikwad and Rajesh More, former MP Kapil Patil, former Cabinet Minister Jagannath Patil, Thane District Collector Dr Srikrishna Panchal, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel, temple trustees and a large number of devotees.

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During the programme, MP Dr Shrikant Shinde and MLA Ravindra Chavan raised several demands related to the development of the temple complex and surrounding infrastructure. Responding to the requests, Fadnavis assured that all development proposals concerning the temple precinct would be taken up on priority by the state government.

With the resolution of the land issue, devotees hailed the decision as a historic milestone that paves the way for the preservation, expansion and future development of one of the region’s prominent religious and cultural landmarks.