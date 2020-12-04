Pillars of metro line 2A and 7 to be numbered for landmarks

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will give unique numbers to the pillars of metro line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar, Andheri) and line 7(Dahisar East to Andheri East). These unique numbers will facilitate easy communication in locating shops, buildings or other meeting places near the metro area providing landmark recognition to the citizens. With this, the city will also get new landmarks the authority believes, which is undertaking about 300-kilometre of long metro line construction work in the MMR.

According to the MMRDA, labeling unique numbers will be initially done on the two metro lines 2A and 7, on which the trial runs are scheduled to begin from January 14. Furthermore, these metro lines are set to begin commercial operations from May 2021.

Meanwhile, it has also initiated roof portal work at the metro station. Recently it completed the roof work at four stations -- Anand Nagar, Simpholi, IC Colony & Eksar. The work at Mahavir Nagar, Don Bosco is likely to be completed by December 10, informed the MMRDA official.