Photographer Johnny Miller’s drone captures Mumbai’s income disparity perfectly

Mumbai is a city of contrasts. It is the city that never sleeps, a city of endless opportunities and a city of paradoxes. Home to the ultra-rich as well as the ultra-poor, Mumbai’s income inequality is there for all to see – magnficent highrises, swanky bungalows and sea-facing apartments can be seen as easily as cramped shanties, squalid slums and one-room homes.

American photographer Johnny Miller aims to capture this inequality in his ‘Unequal Scenes’ project. With the help of a drone, and his unique perspective, Miller has trained his lens on Mumbai with a focus on Mahim, Dharavi and Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The images that have been clicked are not entirely unimaginable, but are an eye-opener to even seasoned Mumbaikars who are used to the unequal scenes of Maximum City. The explanation of the photos taken are best summed up by the photographer himself who describes his project as “a visual exploration of inequality around the world by drone”.

The images from the air shows a divided Mumbai with clear lines demarcating areas of the rich from those of the poor. Over the past two years, Miller has covered many places around the world which include US, Mexico, South Africa, Tanzania and Kenya. For more photos you can visit his website by clicking here.