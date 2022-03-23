Phone tapping case: Rashmi Shukla appears before police for second time

Senior IPS officer and former state intelligence chief Rashmi Shukla appeared before the Colaba Police on Wednesday in connection with in the alleged illegal phone tapping of senior state politicians. The Bombay High Court while granting her relief from the arrest ordered her ro appear before the Colaba police on March 16 and March 23.

Earlier this month, she was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Indian Telegraph Act for allegedly having put the phone numbers of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Eknath Khadse under surveillance in 2019, when she was the state intelligence chief.

This was the second time when Shukla, who is currently on a central deputation and posted as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad, appeared before Colaba Police in south Mumbai after March 16. She had reached the police station at 11am on Wednesday and left at around 1pm. The court has given relief to Rashmi Shukla till April 1st and asked her to cooperate in the investigation.'

The Pune police had also registered an FIR against Shukla in connection with alleged illegal tapping of the phones of Congress leader Nana Patole when a BJP-led government was in power in the state.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:54 PM IST