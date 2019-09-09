Peshwa-styled Khetwadicha Raja in Galli 12

Mumbai: The narrow lane, Galli 12, in Khetwadi leads devotees to the 17.5-foot-tall Ganpati idol, well-known as Khetwadicha Ganraj (King of Khetwadi). This year, the deity is sitting in a beautifully-decorated Peshwa-styled marquee.

The organiser told the FPJ the pandal decoration is inspired from famous Bollywood movies Bajirao Mastani and Manikarinka: the queen of Jhasi. Interestingly, for the decoration a lot of fiber material, including wood instead of plaster of paris (POP), is used, bearing environmental concerns in mind.

The pandal’s roof has huge glass chandeliers that grabs the attention of the visitors. The organiser said, “Next year we are planning to bring an eco-friendly Ganesh murti.” This Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal is one of the oldest in city, and a hotspot for celebrity-spotting during the Ganeshotsav.