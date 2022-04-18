Permission will be needed to use loudspeakers at religious sites: Maharashtra govt

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Department on Monday issued order for use of loudspeakers at religious sites and said prior permission will be required to allow for use.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will hold a meeting with the DGP today to instruct him to direct all police commissioners & officers on this.

This is a developing story

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:53 AM IST