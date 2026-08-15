Perimenopause Awareness: More Women In Their 40s Seek Medical Help For Hormonal Changes And Symptoms

Growing awareness is encouraging more women in their 40s to seek medical advice for perimenopause symptoms | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: Growing awareness about perimenopause is prompting more women in their 40s to seek medical advice for symptoms that were earlier often dismissed as stress, ageing or work pressure.

Doctors say consultations for hormonal changes are increasing as women become more aware of the impact of perimenopause on their personal and professional lives.

The trend comes amid a growing need for menopause-related healthcare in Maharashtra. The state's 580 dedicated menopause clinics examined 31,288 women between January 14 and February 11, 2026, with 30,034 receiving treatment and 82 referred for specialised care.

Nationally, the Indian Menopause Society's 2026 guidelines estimate that India had around 46 million women aged 45–49 in 2024, up from 30 million in 2011.

Symptoms Often Overlooked

Perimenopause is the hormonal transition leading up to menopause and can begin several years before periods stop. Women may experience irregular periods, hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, mood changes, anxiety, fatigue, vaginal dryness, reduced libido, weight changes and difficulty concentrating.

Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, said she sees two to three women aged 40–50 every week who, after evaluation, are recommended Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).

“Perimenopause occurs when the ovaries gradually begin producing lower levels of estrogen and progesterone. This hormonal fluctuation can start several years before menopause and may last anywhere between four and ten years. Factors include ageing, family history, smoking, obesity, stress and certain medical conditions,” she said.

HRT And Lifestyle Measures

She added that untreated severe symptoms can affect quality of life and may contribute to problems including sleep disturbance, relationship difficulties and bone-health concerns.

“For suitable candidates, HRT can reduce hot flashes and night sweats, improve sleep quality, stabilise mood changes, improve concentration and mental clarity, relieve vaginal dryness and support bone health,” Siddhartha said.

She stressed that HRT should be individualised according to a woman’s age, symptoms, medical history, risk factors and preferences. Lifestyle measures including regular exercise, a balanced diet, adequate sleep, maintaining an optimum weight and stress management should also form part of the overall approach.

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Patient Reports Improvement

A 42-year-old Navi Mumbai marketing professional, identified as Neha Sharma (name changed), sought medical help after nearly two years of fatigue, mood swings, disturbed sleep and irregular periods.

Following evaluation and treatment with HRT and lifestyle changes, she reported improvement in sleep, hot flashes, mood and energy levels.

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