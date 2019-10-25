People’s mandate has shown where opposition stands: Sachin Sawant

Mumbai: Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the party’s performance has quashed the arrogance of CM Fadnavis.

“Fadnavis and his party has questioned the existence of Opposition parties. People’s mandate has shown where the Opposition stands right now,” Sawant said.

The Congress won close to 45 seats till 9pm. While Congress ally NCP is likely to finish third with 55 seats. In the Lok Sabha election, the Congress won only one seat while NCP finished with 3 seats.

“The Congress is happy with the results, considering the poor performance in the LS poll. The results will definitely prove to be a morale booster for us,” Sawant told mediapersons.

Mocking BJP’s horse-trading strategy, Sawant stated many of the BJP winning leaders once belonged to Congress, thus BJP completely banked on Congress leaders for their victory.

“Many of the leaders who joined BJP now were once schooled by the Congress, thus the victory which the BJP is celebrating is not completely their’s,” stated Sawant.