People did not like arrogance of power: Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: With trends suggesting that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is falling well short of its target of winning 220 assembly seats in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the message was that people did not like "the arrogance of power".

"People have not accepted the talk of 220 seats (out of 288). The NCP accepts people's mandate humbly. The Congress, NCP, PWP, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and other allies whole-heartedly co-operated with each other.

The election result shows people did not like the arrogance of power," Pawar said. Without naming leaders of the ruling parties, Pawar also observed "some people crossed the limit of holding extreme views".

"People have asked us to sit in the opposition. The thought of trying to get into power doesn't even cross our minds. We will work to expand our base," he further said.

Pawar also noted those who deserted the opposition camp to join the ruling parties were not accepted by the people.