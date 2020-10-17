PCMC marking buildings ‘safe’ without proper survey, claim Kamothe residents

Navi Mumbai: The residents from Kamothe, and Kalamboli allege that the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have not been doing the mandatory survey of taking temperature and measuring oxygen level of the residents seriously in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases. Locals are complaining that the authorities are issuing ‘safe’ certificates to the housing societies only after visiting a handful of flats.

Sriram Raje, 45, a Kamothe resident said, “There are three wings in our society and we were informed that the survey officials will be there who will be taking the temperature and oxygen level of each resident. However, they visited only one or two flats in each wing and declared the society safe.”

There are many housing societies in Kamothe and Kalamboli, which are having regular positive cases but these buildings are marked ‘safe’ on corporation records.

“There have been regular positive cases but the PCMC officials have stopped visiting the building. People are unaware of the positive cases in their society premises and as a result, necessary preventive measures cannot be taken,” said Deepak Singh a Kharghar-based activist.

“The PCMC officials are not serious about the Covid situation, this has adversely affected everyone. The casual attitude may cost us severely,” said Singh.

With 21753 positive cases, the situation in Panvel jurisdiction is alarming. The residents want the civic body to be proactive and take the work seriously so that the chain is broken and infection is stopped from getting spread.

Sudhakar Deshmukh, commissioner PCMC said, “We have asked the housing societies to come forward and register a complaint if the mandatory survey is not done properly. We have also told our officials that serious action will be taken against them if found such instances are proven.”

Figures of survey done under my family my responsibility by PCMC till October 14

Number of families surveyed: 207846

Number of individuals surveyed: 8936927

People having symptoms of cold cough and fever: 876

Samples collected for Covid test: 674

Covid positive case on October 14: 276