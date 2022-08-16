e-Paper Get App

PCMC Commissioner Rajesh Patil is new MD of MTDC

Patil has been replaced by Shekhar Singh who is an IAS of 2012

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
PCMC Administrator Rajesh Patil is new MD of MTDC | ANI Photo

In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday transferred the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Rajesh Patil, an IAS of 2005 batch as the Managing Director of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). Patil, who was earlier the private secretary of the former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, was shifted after his stint for 18 months. Patil has been replaced by Shekhar Singh, who is an IAS of 2012 batch.

The incumbent MTDC MD Jayashree Bhoj, an IAS of 2003 batch has been appointed as the Managing Director of the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation.

Madan Nagargoje, an IAS of 2007, who’s the Managing Director of Haffkine Bio Pharma Corporation, has been posted as the Managing Director of Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe Development Corporation. Suman Chandra, an IAS of 2010 batch will be new MD of Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corporation.

