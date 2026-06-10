Paying ₹90,000 Rent But No Water? Mumbai Resident's Viral Video Sparks Debate Over City's Water Crisis |

Mumbai: A Mumbai resident has triggered a fresh debate over the city's water woes after claiming that despite paying Rs 90,000 per month in rent, he and other residents of his high-rise housing society are struggling with severe water shortages.

The complaint surfaced through a viral Instagram video posted by user @nik.arvn, where the resident, identified as Nikhil, expressed frustration over the situation. He said that rents in his society start at around Rs 70,000 per month, while he pays Rs 90,000, yet residents continue to face an irregular water supply.

In the video, Nikhil said that despite living in a premium residential complex, water supply frequently gets disrupted due to inadequate availability and erratic distribution. He claimed that water often stops unexpectedly and residents are forced to depend on water tankers arranged by the society.

Highlighting the scale of the problem, he pointed out that the society consists of two towers with 37 floors each and houses hundreds of families. According to him, relying on tankers is not a sustainable solution for such a large residential complex.

Compelled To Use Water Sparingly Despite High Rents

Nikhil further said that residents have been compelled to use water sparingly despite paying high rents. He complained that water supply is sometimes cut off at odd hours, including late at night, creating inconvenience for daily activities such as cooking and sanitation.

"Imagine paying such high rent and still having to think twice before using water," he said in the video, adding that sudden interruptions could become a serious issue during emergencies.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing reactions from users who said the situation reflected the challenges of urban infrastructure in Mumbai. Several users expressed surprise that residents of premium housing societies could face shortages of such a basic necessity despite paying substantial rents.

One user commented that the episode highlighted the reality of Mumbai, where residents often pay premium prices but continue to struggle for essential services. Another questioned how a housing complex charging such high rents could still face recurring water issues.

Others argued that the problem extends beyond a single society and points to larger concerns surrounding urban planning, water management and infrastructure in India's financial capital. Several users also noted that dependence on private water tankers cannot serve as a long-term solution for large residential developments.

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