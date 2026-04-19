‘Pay ₹500 Or Else…’: Man Interrupts Pre-Wedding Shoot At Mumbai’s Banganga, Demands Unauthorised Fee | theloktantrik

Mumbai: A concerning incident has come to light from Mumbai’s Banganga, where a group conducting a pre-wedding shoot alleged that an unidentified man attempted to extort money from photographers at the public location by demanding an unauthorised “fee” of Rs 500.

According to a post shared by theloktantrik, the man was making repeated announcements on a microphone, warning photographers and videographers that they would have to pay Rs 500 if they wished to continue shooting at the spot. He allegedly claimed that those who failed to make the payment risked having their cameras seized. The group said the demand created panic among those present, especially because the warning was delivered publicly and in an intimidating manner.

The team further alleged that when the man was questioned about the basis of the collection, he failed to produce any official receipt, written order or valid authorisation. Instead, he reportedly gave vague replies and claimed that proof would be sent later on WhatsApp. Despite the absence of any visible legitimacy, several photographers are believed to have paid the amount out of fear, worried that refusing could disrupt their work or lead to their equipment being confiscated.

However, the group that raised the concern chose not to comply with the demand. According to them, they refused to pay the money and went ahead with their pre-wedding shoot. They claimed that despite the threats issued over the microphone, they were able to complete the shoot without facing any action, further raising doubts over the authenticity of the alleged fee collection.

In the videos shared the man is clearly heard telling people that they were not allowed to click photographs and that any pictures already taken should be deleted until permission was obtained. When asked to issue a receipt for the payment, he allegedly instructed them to go to a trust and collect it from there. The team said he remained adamant throughout and did not provide any immediate proof of authority while continuing to insist on compliance.

The episode has sparked serious concerns over unauthorised fee collection at public locations and the intimidation of creators and working professionals. It has also highlighted the urgent need for stricter monitoring and clearer enforcement to prevent such alleged harassment in Mumbai’s public spaces.

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