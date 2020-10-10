Patna: Family members, political leaders bid final farewell to Ram Vilas Paswan

Several people, political leaders bade a final farewell to Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna as his mortal remains were taken for last rites in Patna.

The Lok Jan Shakti party leader's mortal remains were brought to Patna from Delhi on Friday. He had passed away on Thursday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav were also present at the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and several other leaders had paid their tributes to the late leader at his residence in the national capital.

Ram Vilas Paswan held the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given additional charge of the ministry.



(With inputs from ANI)